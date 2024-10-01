Brian Callahan stands firmly behind Will Levis: There’s no controversy

The Titans got their first win in a game that Will Levis started but Mason Rudolph did the heavy lifting. Levis injured his throwing shoulder on a run early in the game.

It’s not like Rudolph lit it up — he had a 67.0 passer rating — but he was better than Levis has been.

The Titans have an off week this week, but when they return to action, Callahan declared immediately after that game that Levis would continue to start if healthy.

The first-year head coach explained his reasoning Tuesday.

“I appreciate Mason’s professionalism,” Callahan said, via video from Jill Jelnick of Fox Nashville. “I appreciate how prepared he was and how ready he was to go into the game, but Will is our starting quarterback. I said it last night, and I’ll reiterate it again. When he’s healthy, he’s starting. Hopefully he’s healthy for Indy, and we’re ready to roll, and he’s the starting quarterback, because it’s hard to play quarterback in the NFL as everybody knows. It does take some development. Guys make young player mistakes, and you see it all across the league right now. We’re going to find out everything about Will we can. He’s going to continue to grow and get better and play better. He needs to play better for us, and at the end of the day, I believe that he will. That’s where I am with that whole thing.

“There’s no controversy. There’s no second-guessing. That’s what’s happening. That’s as clear as I can state it.”