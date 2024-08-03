Brian Callahan: Treylon Burks will get more opportunities with DeAndre Hopkins out

Titans head coach Brian Callahan confirmed on Saturday that the team will be without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the next few weeks because of a knee injury.

Hopkins does not need surgery and the hope is that he will be back in time for the start of the regular season. Until he is cleared to get back on the field, the Titans will be using other wide receivers and Callahan singled out Treylon Burks as the one who will see the biggest uptick in usage.

“It’s a chance for guys to get more opportunities and you get to see what they’re going to make of them. Treylon’s probably the one that benefits the most at that position,” Callahan said, via the Tennessean. “We’re going to get some looks at him as a starting receiver for us when D-Hop’s out. So I’m excited about that. When you get opportunities to see guys do more. I think Trey’s had a really nice camp. We’ve seen good things and now we’re going to get the chance to see more.”

Burks hasn’t lived up to the expectations that come with being drafted in the first round over his first two seasons, but Hopkins’s injury opens a door for him to work on changing that up in Year Three.