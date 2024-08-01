Report: DeAndre Hopkins out 4-6 weeks with knee strain

Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins injured his knee in practice this week, and doctors have diagnosed him with a strain, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Hopkins is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Four weeks would give him a full week to prepare for the season opener, while six weeks would keep him out of the Bears game and potentially the Week 2 game against the Jets.

Hopkins led the team with 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The Titans added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd as free agents this offseason, and with Hopkins out, former first-round pick Treylon Burks will get more opportunities with the first-team offense.

In his two seasons, Burks has played only 22 games and has 49 catches for 665 yards and a touchdown.