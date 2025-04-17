Three years ago, Aaron Rodgers upstaged the draft when a flurry of reports emerged regarding the question of whether he was about to be traded by the Packers. Whether he intended or not, Rodgers commandeered the spotlight, with many thinking he could be sent to the Broncos during the first round.

With the 2025 draft a week away — and with Rodgers still not under contract with any team — his status continues to attract attention and raise questions.

The Steelers have made it clear, for weeks now, that they want him. His lack of action has made it clear, for weeks now, that he’s waiting for something. Whether he wants to skip the offseason program or prefers another team (like the Vikings) or wants to see if another team comes to the table, Rodgers is taking his time and saying nothing at all about his timetable for making a decision.

Creeping on the fringes of the situation is the possibility Rodgers won’t play at all, or that he’ll only play for a true Super Bowl contender. It’s hard to reconcile that potential outcome with reports that he wanted to play for the Jets, who haven’t been to the playoffs in 14 years.

More options for Rodgers could emerge, in time. The Vikings might decide to sell Babe the Blue Ox for a handful of Ayahuasca seeds. And all it takes is one quarterback on a true contender to get injured, and Rodgers could be in great position to end his career with a Super Bowl win. Or, at a minimum, a return to where he hasn’t been in four years and counting: the postseason.

Could the Steelers decide to not wait? If they take a quarterback next Thursday night, maybe they’ll close the door on Rodgers. Plenty of their fans wish they would. They think it’s beneath the Black and Gold to beg anyone to play for them. (And maybe it is.)

In theory, Rodgers could sign with the Steelers or any other team at any time. And maybe the Steelers will make a power play. Maybe they’ll tell him if he doesn’t accept their offer by the time the draft starts, they won’t rule out picking a quarterback and closing the door.

For now, the wait continues. With no clear indication from anyone that there’s anything Rodgers is specifically planning to do.