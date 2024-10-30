Brian Callahan: Will Levis feels good after the rest, some time off of throwing

There’s a chance Titans quarterback Will Levis could be back to play the Patriots this weekend.

Head coach Brian Callahan said in his Wednesday press conference that Levis will do some work on Wednesday at practice, with an eye toward seeing how he responds for the rest of the week.

Levis has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

“We’re going to try to get a feel for where he’s at with some rest, see how he feels throwing the ball, see how it looks,” Callahan said. “The more important part for Will right now will be not just today, but Thursday, Friday worth of days consecutively throwing — see how that goes. He feels good after the rest and some time off of throwing. So, we’ll see what it looks like as the week goes along.

“We’ll make sure that if he’s feeling good and up to it, then we’ll ramp it up and see where he’s at. We’ll test all the throws, make sure he can make them all, make sure he’s confident in it, and if he does, then we’ll move forward. But we’ll see how the week goes along.”

In five games this season, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his throws for 699 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries.

Mason Rudolph has started the last two games and would be in line to start again against New England if Levis can’t play.

The Titans will issue their first injury report of the week later in the day.