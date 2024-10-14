Brian Callahan: Will Levis needs to get his confidence going

The Titans had opportunities to defeat the Colts on Sunday, but ended up losing to their division rival 20-17.

Tennessee quarterback Will Levis was able to start coming out of the bye after injuring his shoulder in the Week 4 game against Miami. But he finished 16-of-27 passing for just 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

On Monday, Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters in his news conference that Levis fought through some lingering discomfort, but was healthy enough to play.

Callahan also noted that the club hasn’t wavered in its belief in the second-year QB.

“He needs a little bit of success, too, he needs to get his confidence going,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I think we have a guy who has the potential to be a really good quarterback, and thus far, we haven’t met the potential. We have to keep working at it.”

With the Titans currently at 1-4, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 699 yards with five touchdowns and a league-high seven interceptions.