Brian Daboll: Animated sideline conversations “normal stuff during a game”

The Giants found themselves on the wrong end of another humiliating defeat on Sunday and it seemed like the frustrations with their season boiled over on the sideline during the game.

Fox Sports reported on several animated conversations between Giants players and coaches over the course of their 49-17 loss to the Cowboys. Running back Saquon Barkley and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale both had spirited interactions with head coach Brian Daboll and Daboll had to step in when wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard were jawing at each other at another point in the loss.

At his postgame press conference, Daboll called it “normal stuff” and downplayed any suggestion that things were off the rails on Sunday.

“There’s interaction every game. Every game. No different. Standard,” Daboll said.

The Giants have seven games left in a season that’s already gone down in flames and Sunday’s developments suggest Daboll is going to have his hands full when it comes to making sure that everyone stays on the same page through Week 18.