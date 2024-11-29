Brian Daboll anticipates long-term absence for Dexter Lawrence

After Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence injured his elbow in Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys, he indicated that he planned to try to play through the injury but it doesn’t sound like that is going to happen.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a Friday press conference that he expects a “long-term” absence for the team’s top defensive player. With five games left in the season, it certainly sounds like Lawrence has played his final snap of this campaign.

Lawrence had 44 tackles and a career-high nine sacks in the first 12 games of the season.

Daboll also said that tight end Theo Johnson may also be out for the rest of the season. Johnson injured his foot in Dallas.