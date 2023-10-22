Brian Daboll becomes more involved in coaching the Giants’ offense

Giants coach Brian Daboll won the NFL’s coach of the year award in his first season on the job. Six games into 2023, the Giants are 1-5 and it’s almost as if 2022 never happened.

After Sunday night’s near-miss against the Bills, Daboll has decided to get more involved in coaching the offense.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Daboll ran the offensive meetings this week, for the first time since becoming a head coach.

Per the report, Daboll also was coaching individual position groups, including the embattled offensive line.

While the move potentially steps on toes of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and the position coaches, Daboll knows the stakes against the Commanders on Sunday. He also knows the recent history in New York of quick changes.

Joe Judge got two years. Pat Shurmur got two years. Ben McAdoo, who like Daboll went to the playoffs in his first season, got less than two years.

Daboll has to be wondering whether he might get only two years, too. And he seems to be doing what he needs to do to at least get a third one.