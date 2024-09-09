 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll confirms Daniel Jones remains the Giants QB

  
Published September 9, 2024 12:53 PM

Daniel Jones’s time as the Giants quarterback isn’t up yet.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Sunday that benching Jones wasn’t on his mind after Sunday’s 28-6 loss to the Vikings and he confirmed on Monday that Jones will be in lineup against the Commanders in Week Two.

“There were some good things, but there were a lot of things we need to improve on,” Daboll said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We can all do a better job.”

It wouldn’t say much for the Giants’ process if they benched their quarterback in Week Two after opting against bringing in serious competition for him this offseason, but it’s not like Sunday’s performance was an outlier. Since signing Jones to a four-year extension last year, they have gone 1-6 in games he’s started and he’s thrown eight interceptions against two touchdowns.

Three of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns, so Jones has been putting points on the wrong side of the scoreboard and the Giants can’t put up with that kind of imbalance much longer if they want to sell their fanbase on having the right people making decisions about the future of the franchise.