Brian Daboll confirms Daniel Jones remains the Giants QB

Daniel Jones’s time as the Giants quarterback isn’t up yet.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Sunday that benching Jones wasn’t on his mind after Sunday’s 28-6 loss to the Vikings and he confirmed on Monday that Jones will be in lineup against the Commanders in Week Two.

“There were some good things, but there were a lot of things we need to improve on,” Daboll said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We can all do a better job.”

It wouldn’t say much for the Giants’ process if they benched their quarterback in Week Two after opting against bringing in serious competition for him this offseason, but it’s not like Sunday’s performance was an outlier. Since signing Jones to a four-year extension last year, they have gone 1-6 in games he’s started and he’s thrown eight interceptions against two touchdowns.

Three of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns, so Jones has been putting points on the wrong side of the scoreboard and the Giants can’t put up with that kind of imbalance much longer if they want to sell their fanbase on having the right people making decisions about the future of the franchise.