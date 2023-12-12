Brian Daboll cuts off question comparing Tommy DeVito to Tom Brady

Tommy DeVito has been one of the best stories in the NFL this season, an undrafted rookie third-string quarterback who lives with his parents and has somehow led the Giants on a three-game winning streak. But Giants head coach Brian Daboll says it might be a little premature to compare DeVito to Tom Brady.

Asked by a reporter today about comparing DeVito’s emergence with Daboll’s memories of being on the Patriots’ staff when Brady became their starting quarterback in 2001, Daboll didn’t let the reporter finish before saying it’s not a valid comparison.

“Yeah, I mean, we’re four games in,” Daboll said. “I do appreciate the question.”

Asked a follow up about Brady becoming the Patriots’ starter, Daboll didn’t have much to say.

“That’s a long time ago. I’d just say every situation is different. I couldn’t probably give you the answer that you’re looking for,” Daboll said.

DeVito has played surprisingly well over the last three weeks, completing 72.2 percent of his passes and averaging 8.3 yards per pass, with five touchdowns and no interceptions, while the Giants have won all three games. He deserves a lot of credit for how far he’s come, even if Daboll draws the line at comparisons to Tom Brady.