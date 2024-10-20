 Skip navigation
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Brian Daboll: Daniel Jones is the Giants’ quarterback going forward

  
Published October 20, 2024 05:00 PM

Giants head coach Brian Daboll pulled quarterback Daniel Jones and replaced him with backup Drew Lock late in today’s loss to the Eagles, but Daboll said there are no changes coming to the Giants’ quarterback depth chart.

“I made a change in the fourth quarter when it was 28-3, had about 100 yards, just to create a spark. Daniel will be the quarterback going forward. But obviously we didn’t do enough offensively,” Daboll said.

Daboll was asked why he didn’t bench Jones earlier, given what meager production the Giants’ offense had.

“The score didn’t get out of hand. I felt we had some chances there to make some plays, just didn’t make them, wasn’t going to take him out then,” Daboll said. “It’s all the way around, not just quarterback — coaching, everything just wasn’t good enough.”

Realistically, however, Daboll may soon have to start thinking about the Giants’ future, and about the fact that Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025. That means if Jones were to suffer a serious injury this year that prevents him from passing a physical next year, the Giants would be on the hook to pay him $23 million. If Jones stays healthy, it’s easy for the Giants to cut him and move on. Daboll says he remains committed to Jones, but that could change if Jones turns in more performances than he did today.