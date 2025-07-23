 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll: Guys are competing, but Russell Wilson’s our starter

  
Published July 23, 2025 02:27 PM

Giants head coach Brian Daboll called Russell Wilson the team’s starting quarterback throughout the offseason program and there’s been no change at the start of training camp.

Daboll answered an early question about the quarterback depth chart at a Wednesday press conference by saying that “guys are going to compete and the roster will be set when the roster’s set.” A later question asked specifically if Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart are competing for the No. 1 job.

“These guys are out here competing, but Russ is our starter,” Daboll said.

General Manager Joe Schoen said that Dart “has a long way to go” as he enters his first NFL training camp, but he could make enough progress to move up the ladder before the year is out.

“We’ve got a really good offensive staff and when they feel he’s ready, the time’s right or the circumstance is right, then we’ll have those conversations,” Schoen said.

Wilson’s play and Dart’s progress will have a lot to do with the timeline at quarterback, but the Giants’ record is likely to play a role as well. While another losing season would not win Daboll and Schoen much love from the fan base, an encouraging finish with the rookie under center could put a little shine on things before the year is out.