Brian Daboll: Guys are competing, but Russell Wilson’s our starter

Giants head coach Brian Daboll called Russell Wilson the team’s starting quarterback throughout the offseason program and there’s been no change at the start of training camp.

Daboll answered an early question about the quarterback depth chart at a Wednesday press conference by saying that “guys are going to compete and the roster will be set when the roster’s set.” A later question asked specifically if Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart are competing for the No. 1 job.

“These guys are out here competing, but Russ is our starter,” Daboll said.

General Manager Joe Schoen said that Dart “has a long way to go” as he enters his first NFL training camp, but he could make enough progress to move up the ladder before the year is out.

“We’ve got a really good offensive staff and when they feel he’s ready, the time’s right or the circumstance is right, then we’ll have those conversations,” Schoen said.

Wilson’s play and Dart’s progress will have a lot to do with the timeline at quarterback, but the Giants’ record is likely to play a role as well. While another losing season would not win Daboll and Schoen much love from the fan base, an encouraging finish with the rookie under center could put a little shine on things before the year is out.