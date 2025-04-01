Brian Daboll hasn’t made a decision on calling offensive plays

The Giants have a decision to make about what to do with the third overall pick in the draft, but that’s not the only unsettled piece of business around the team.

There’s also the question of who will be calling the team’s offensive plays during the 2025 season. Head coach Brian Daboll took those duties back from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka after the 2023 season, but the offensive results in 2024 weren’t any better and that led team owner John Mara to wonder if the approach should change in 2025.

On Tuesday, Daboll said that he’ll continue weighing the options until closer to the start of the season.

“Play calling, we’ll make that decision as we go into the preseason and training camp,” Daboll said, via Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. “Whatever it is, once we get to that point, that I feel is going to be the best for the football team . . . whatever that ends up being, the end product, I’m going to probably do.”

Mara stopped short of issuing any mandates for making the playoffs, but Daboll’s continued employment is likely to take a massive improvement in the standings from the last two seasons and that will likely also be a big factor in his ultimate decision about who will be calling the plays this fall.