Brian Daboll: I’ll keep conversations with ownership private

Sunday’s game against the Eagles went about as poorly for the Giants as possible.

Their offense picked up 119 yards on their home field while former Giants Saquon Barkley had 187 yards from scrimmage and the first touchdown of a 28-3 Eagles victory. Barkley’s departure this offseason was a major storyline during the Giants’ appearance on Hard Knocks this year and cameras caught team owner John Mara telling General Manager Joe Schoen and others that he wouldn’t sleep if Barkley signed with the Eagles.

That didn’t spur Schoen into making Barkley an offer he couldn’t refuse and Mara said this summer that he expected significant improvement after the team finished 6-11 last season. Sunday’s loss dropped the Giants to 2-5 and they’ve scored 10 points over the last two weeks, so 6-11 is looking like it might be a best-case scenario. That led to a question for head coach Brian Daboll on Monday about whether he heard from Mara or co-owner Steve Tisch after Sunday’s loss.

“Yeah, again, we have conversations,” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I know you ask this a bunch, respect it. We have conversations after every game. I’ll keep those conversations private.”

The Giants will be in Pittsburgh next Monday night and then they’ll host the Commanders in Week Nine. Should those games play out like the last two, the appetite for change around the Giants will likely be ravenous.