 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll on Dexter Lawrence: I understand not everyone agrees with my QB decision

  
Published November 21, 2024 08:14 AM

When Giants head coach Brian Daboll benched quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive captain Dexter Lawrence said he didn’t like the decision, although he did say he would respect his coach’s call. Daboll says that’s all he can ask for from Lawrence.

“I got a lot of respect for Dex,” Daboll said. “Dex has been a teammate of Daniel’s for a while. There’s a pretty good relationship with there. Look, everybody’s not going to agree with the decision, and I understand that. We make the decision we feel is best and then we move forward and get ready to go.”

Daboll said Lawrence publicly disagreeing with the decision to move to Tommy DeVito as the Giants’ starting quarterback won’t affect their relationship.

“Dex and I have a good relationship, and I respect Dex a great deal,” Daboll said. “We were just talking a little while ago, not about that. But again, everybody’s going to have certain opinions. I got a lot of respect for all our players. I think we’re focused, we’ll be focused, and do what we need to do to play our best against Tampa.”

The reality of the situation is that the Giants benched Jones mostly because they don’t want to risk having to pay his injury guarantee for the 2025 season. And they bypassed Drew Lock and moved on to DeVito in large part because DeVito is a local New Jersey guy who’s popular with the fan base, and because the Giants still have the contractual rights to DeVito in 2025, while Lock will be an unrestricted free agent.

Lawrence and his teammates know that, and as competitors who want to win, it’s natural that they’re not happy with it. But Daboll is OK with his players not being happy with his decision, as long as they respect it.