Dexter Lawrence on Daniel Jones benching: Have to respect it even if we don’t like it

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence became a Giant 11 picks after quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but things have gone much differently for the two players over their first six NFL seasons.

Lawrence is a two-time Pro Bowler who is one of the league’s best players at his position and a building block for the future of the Giants. Jones landed a second contract after helping the Giants to the second round of the playoffs in 2022, but his first three and last two seasons were filled with losing, injuries, and ineffective play.

Jones’s run as a starter ended with Monday’s benching and his $23 million injury guarantee for 2025 makes it likely that he’s played his final snap for the franchise. On Tuesday, Lawrence was at a charity event and answered a question about the decision.

“It’s tough. That’s my best friend,” Lawrence said, via Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com. “It’s tough for that to happen. I can’t control it. They made the decision based off their evaluations and thoughts and feelings. You’ve got to respect it as a player even though you don’t like it. That’s my boy. As a player, you have to keep playing. As a human and as a brother, I feel for him.”

The Giants are 2-8 and they have the worst offense in the league, so it’s not like anyone could have been too surprised by the decision. Now that it has been made, Lawrence and the rest of the team can set their sights on what’s next.