Brian Daboll on “fix this dumpster fire” banner: I’m not happy either

Sunday at MetLife Stadium started with a plane circling overhead while towing a banner imploring team owner John Mara to “fix this dumpster fire” and it ended with more reason to believe that change is coming to the team.

Graham Gano’s game-tying field goal try at the buzzer was blocked to give the Saints a 14-11 win that dropped the Giants to 2-11 on the season. After the game, head coach Brian Daboll said at his press conference that he did not see the banner and was asked what he thought of the sentiment.

“Look, we’ve won two games. I’m not happy either,” Daboll said.

The Giants are now 8-22 since the start of last season and Daboll was asked what argument he’d make for more time on the job. He chose not to offer one.

“I’m disappointed we have two wins,” Daboll said. “We’re just gonna keep on grinding out and keep developing these young players and get ready to play a great team next week.”

Mara said earlier this year that he’d be sticking with Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen. That approach is getting more and more difficult to defend.