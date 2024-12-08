Plane towing banner asking John Mara to “fix this dumpster fire” circles MetLife Stadium

History is repeating itself at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

A plane towing a banner reading “Mr. Mara enough — Pls fix this dumpster fire” was seen circling the stadium ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Saints. It’s a pointed message for team owner John Mara, who said earlier this season that he would not fire head coach Brian Daboll or General Manager Joe Schoen.

The team is testing that vow with a seven-game losing streak that has seen them bench and release quarterback Daniel Jones after an overtime loss to the Panthers and then get blown out by the Buccaneers after Daboll bypassed No. 2 quarterback Drew Lock in favor of Tommy DeVito.

Given how bad things have gotten, it wouldn’t be surprising if Mara took a page from his father’s book. On December 10, 1978, a plane buzzed Giants Stadium with a banner reading “15 Years of Lousy Football . . . We’ve Had Enough” and Mara responded by hiring George Young as the team’s General Manager after the season ended. It took a few years for Young to land on Bill Parcells as the team’s head coach, but that tandem helped propel the Giants to a pair of Super Bowl wins that restored some luster to the franchise.

January will bring an answer to whether Mara will follow the same script to try to pull the team out of its latest nosedive.