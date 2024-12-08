 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Plane towing banner asking John Mara to “fix this dumpster fire” circles MetLife Stadium

  
Published December 8, 2024 12:30 PM

History is repeating itself at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

A plane towing a banner reading “Mr. Mara enough — Pls fix this dumpster fire” was seen circling the stadium ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Saints. It’s a pointed message for team owner John Mara, who said earlier this season that he would not fire head coach Brian Daboll or General Manager Joe Schoen.

The team is testing that vow with a seven-game losing streak that has seen them bench and release quarterback Daniel Jones after an overtime loss to the Panthers and then get blown out by the Buccaneers after Daboll bypassed No. 2 quarterback Drew Lock in favor of Tommy DeVito.

Given how bad things have gotten, it wouldn’t be surprising if Mara took a page from his father’s book. On December 10, 1978, a plane buzzed Giants Stadium with a banner reading “15 Years of Lousy Football . . . We’ve Had Enough” and Mara responded by hiring George Young as the team’s General Manager after the season ended. It took a few years for Young to land on Bill Parcells as the team’s head coach, but that tandem helped propel the Giants to a pair of Super Bowl wins that restored some luster to the franchise.

January will bring an answer to whether Mara will follow the same script to try to pull the team out of its latest nosedive.