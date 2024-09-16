Brian Daboll on job security: My focus is on our football team

Questions about job security usually start being asked around the middle of the season, but some losses are bad enough that the process speeds up.

The Giants had one of those losses on Sunday. They became the second team in history to score three touchdowns and lose to a team that did not score any of them when Commanders kicker Austin Seibert’s seventh field goal lifted his team to a 21-18 win over their NFC East mates.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s postgame press conference focused on the team’s decision not to call up kicker Jude McAtamney from the practice squad after Graham Gano hurt his groin in practice. Gano injured his hamstring on the opening kickoff and the lack of a kicker loomed large over the loss, which led to a lot of questions about the Giants’ decision-making process heading into the game.

Those questions were put on hold at one point so Daboll could field one about whether he’s thinking about his future in the job.

“I’ve done this for a long time. My focus is on our football team,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team.

The Giants are 6-13 since the start of the 2023 season and Daboll will need to get the team on a better trajectory soon if he wants to keep his employment status from being the main focus of future press conferences. The first chance to do that comes in Cleveland next Sunday.