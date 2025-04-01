Brian Daboll: Russell Wilson makes good decisions, throws phenomenal deep ball

Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn’t know who will be calling offensive plays for the team yet, but he does know who those play calls will be tailored for in the fall.

Russell Wilson is now the No. 1 quarterback for the Giants and Daboll said at the league meetings on Tuesday that his belief is that you construct an offense around what “your guys do well.” Daboll said he’s done a lot of work researching what those things are for Wilson and shared some of his takeaways from that study.

“He makes good decisions with the football,” Daboll said, via the team’s website. “He’s athletic. He’s a little bit older, so maybe not as athletic as ’13, ’14, but certainly has ability to use his legs, extend plays, great explosive plays, phenomenal deep ball thrower. Has created a bunch of explosive plays and scoring points for his team and does a good job making good decisions with the football the games that he’s played.”

Daboll went on to say that he thinks wide receivers Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton match up well with Wilson’s ability to uncork deep balls.

“I would say we have some fast guys on the perimeter and we have some big, young tight ends that can get down the seam,” Daboll said. “Where that goes from here, we’ve got to get together and put together something that’s good for everybody. Look forward to seeing Malik in his second year. Glad we got Slay back. Keep working with the other guys.”

Daboll’s picture of Wilson is a bit rosier than others might paint after his time in Denver and Pittsburgh, but that’s to be expected given how much the coach will have riding on Wilson thriving as a member of the Giants. Making sure those qualities shine through on the field will be Daboll’s top priority this year.