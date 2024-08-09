 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll: Tommy DeVito has really come a long way since he’s been here

  
August 9, 2024

After his mini-star turn with six starts last season, Tommy DeVito played the majority of snaps at quarterback for the Giants in their first preseason game last night.

He came in to relieve Drew Lock in the second quarter and played the rest of the game, leading both of New York’s touchdown drives in the 14-3 win over Detroit.

“He’s getting better. I think he’s got firm control of the offense,” head coach Brian Daboll said of DeVito in his postgame press conference. “The guys have a lot of confidence in him. I have confidence in him. He’s really come a long way since he’s been here. It’s good for him to play as much as he did. So, keep on developing him.

“Quarterbacks are hard to find in this league. Undrafted, free agent, won three games, played in some games last year for us. Still knows he has a long way to go, but smart, accurate, makes good decisions. Good young player to work with.”

DeVito finished the game 8-of-15 passing for 92 yards.

Last season, he completed 64 percent of his throws for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games.