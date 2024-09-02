 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll: We’ll take it day by day on how much Adoree’ Jackson plays

  
Published September 2, 2024 12:24 PM

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson only signed with the Giants late last week, but he may find himself playing a substantial role against the Vikings in this week’s season opener.

The Giants brought Jackson in after watching the likes of Deonte Banks, Nick McCloud, Dru Phillips, Cor’Dale Flott, and Tre Hawkins take snaps at cornerback this summer. The veteran likely wouldn’t be back with the team — he spent the last three years with the Giants — if they were thrilled with what they saw from that group and head coach Brian Daboll didn’t discourage speculation that Jackson will jump right to the top of the depth chart.

“We’ve got to get him out here and ramp him up and see where he’s at,” Daboll said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “We’ll take it day by day [with] how much to play him. He came in the day that he signed and did a little bit of a workout. We had been in contact with his representatives prior to that. He looked good in the workout. Happy to have him aboard.”

Jackson is familiar with the Giants, but the team has a new defense after bringing Shane Bowen in as their coordinator earlier this year. Bowen was on the Titans staff during Jackson’s final years in Tennessee and the Giants will be hoping the duo finds a quick groove in their reunion.