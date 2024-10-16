 Skip navigation
Brian Gutekunst on Brandon McManus: Did our due diligence, feel good about where sit right now

  
Published October 16, 2024 01:57 PM

The Packers officially signed kicker Brandon McManus on Wednesday morning and General Manager Brian Gutekunst discussed the decision to bring him to Green Bay later in the day.

McManus was released by the Commanders in June after being sued by two flight attendants who accused him of sexual assault on a Jaguars team flight. The NFL investigated the claim and said they found insufficient evidence to discipline McManus.

On Wednesday, Gutekunst said the team took its own look at the matter and that a “really good conversation” on Tuesday led to the decision to move forward with a deal.

“Last week when these things got cleared up within the league and he got past some other things, those conversations kinda picked up,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We wanted to make sure we did our due diligence. Again, we feel really good about that where we sit right now and we’re excited to get him out there.”

Gutekunst mentioned McManus’s experience as something that the team liked and he has made 81.4 percent of his kicks in 10 NFL seasons. After watching Brayden Narveson miss five field goals in the first six weeks, that accuracy was likely of interest as well.