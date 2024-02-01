Brian Gutekunst says Packers will not consider trading Jaire Alexander

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst put to rest any question about where Jaire Alexander stands with the team.

Gutekunst offered a one-word answer when asked whether he will consider trading the cornerback this offseason.

“No,” Gutekunst said.

Alexander had a weird, forgettable season that saw him miss 10 total games, nine to injury and one to a team suspension. He insisted after returning from the suspension that he hoped to remain with the Packers for 2024, and it appears he will get his wish.

He is scheduled to make $6.65 million in base salary and count $23.981 million against the cap next season.

Alexander and the Packers are counting on him returning to the form that earned him Pro Bowl honors in 2022 after things didn’t go as well in 2023.

Alexander, who is from Charlotte, anointed himself a captain and went to midfield with the three elected captains for the Week 16 game at Carolina. He then erroneously told referee Alex Kemp that the Packers wanted to “play defense” rather than defer, a move that nearly forced the team to kickoff twice.

The Packers suspended him for Week 17.

“Those things are difficult and those are tough,” Gutekunst said, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “But at the end of the day, it allowed us all to reset. I’m really proud of the way Jaire responded to that. I really think that’s going to help us moving forward.”

Alexander had 14 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in the final three games, including both postseason games. His pick against the Cowboys in the wild-card round led to a 19-yard touchdown drive for the Packers in a 48-32 romp.