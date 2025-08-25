Brian Robinson on his new role in 49ers’ offense: I’m ready for it

The 49ers upgraded their banged up running backs room with the addition of Brian Robinson. He will serve as the primary backup to Christian McCaffrey with second-year player Isaac Guerendo also expected to have a role.

Robinson is excited for the challenge of playing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

“I’m very aware of how coach Shanahan likes to run his offense with his backs,” Robinson said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Robinson should help ease McCaffrey’s workload as he tries to rebound from an injury-plagued 2024 season. In 2023, McCaffrey led the league with 339 touches for 2,023 yards and 21 total touchdowns. Robinson has had 214 touches, 214 touches and 207 touches in his three seasons in the league.

“I’m totally aware of how he does his things here,” Robinson said of Shanahan. “I’m ready for it. I’ve been running the ball my whole life, so I’m ready to just plug and play. I came here ready to play, and I want him to be able to use me like that. So, whatever run scheme it is, he can throw me in, and I’m already ready to execute the plays.”