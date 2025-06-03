Brian Schottenheimer: I expect to see Micah Parsons at mandatory minicamp

The Cowboys and edge rusher Micah Parsons have not yet come to a new contract agreement, which means Dallas could be in another prolonged contract dispute with a star player entering training camp.

As noted by Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com, Parsons is not in attendance for OTAs this week after also remaining away last week. However, he was there during the club’s first week.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Tuesday that Parsons should be around for mandatory minicamp next week, too.

“I would assume [he’ll attend],” Schottenheimer said in his press conference. “Micah and I talked a couple of days ago. Again, he’s doing a little bit of traveling. But, again, everything that he and I have talked about, I expect that he will be here.

“Like I said, I say it each and every week, Micah and I have had great communication — everything I’ve asked him to do and vice versa he’s followed through on. So, I would expect to see him.”

Parsons, who just turned 26 at the end of May, has set himself up for a megadeal after recording at least 12.0 sacks in each of his first four seasons. The two-time, first-team All-Pro has put up 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 112 QB hits in his first 63 games.

He’s currently set to earn $24.007 million fully guaranteed on his fifth-year option in 2025. But with Myles Garrett breaking new ground with a $40 million per year deal and T.J. Watt also in line for a new contract, it would likely behoove the Cowboys to get Parsons under a new long-term deal sooner rather than later.