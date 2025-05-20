 Skip navigation
Brian Schottenheimer: Means a lot that Micah Parsons has been at voluntary work

  
Published May 20, 2025 02:03 PM

The Cowboys held their first organized team activities of the spring this week and head coach Brian Schottenheimer was happy to see defensive end Micah Parsons in attendance.

Schottenheimer did not say at a Tuesday press conference how much work Parsons has been doing or how often he has attended the team’s voluntary workouts this year, but did say that he’e “been in and out” despite his ongoing wait for a contract extension. Schottenheimer addded that he’s been in “a little bit the last couple of days” and that he appreciates Parsons coming at a time when he’s not required to be with the team.

“The first couple of days, we’re doing some team-building things, some culture,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “We’re trying to create one of the greatest cultures in professional sports. Micah is going to be a leader for us. He wants to be a leader for us. He’s going to do that. I felt like it was very important for him to be here to begin that process. Again, it’s a voluntary camp but the fact that he did that, means a lot to me.”

The only mandatory work of the offseason program comes at next month’s minicamp. After that, attention will shift to whether Parsons attends and fully participates in training camp if he hasn’t gotten his contract done by the time to report.