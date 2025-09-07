 Skip navigation
Brock Bowers questionable to return with knee injury

  
Published September 7, 2025 03:39 PM

The Raiders are winning in the fourth quarter in New England, but their bid to finish off the victory may have to take place without tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers left the game with a knee injury and the Raiders are calling him questionable to return.

Bowers had five catches for 103 yards before leaving the game.

The Raiders were up 17-10 when Bowers left the game and they were able to extend it to 20-10 on a Daniel Carlson field goal on their first drive without him. Tight end Michael Mayer came up with a big catch to set up the kick and the Raiders will now try to finish out Pete Carroll’s debut on the right side of the final score.