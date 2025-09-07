 Skip navigation
Brock Bowers says knee feels fine, “we’ll see” on Week 2

  
Published September 7, 2025 04:46 PM

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t around for the end of Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Patriots because of a knee injury, but he didn’t sound concerned about an extended absence after the game.

Bowers left to be checked out in the sideline medical tent in the second half and did not return to the game. After the game, he said that his knee feels fine although he allowed that time will tell if there is anything to worry about.

“Just kept me out for concern. We have an extra day, so we’ll see,” Bowers said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

Bowers had five catches for 103 yards, so they’d prefer that he be available for a Monday night matchup with the Chargers that will feature a pair of 1-0 teams.