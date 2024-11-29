 Skip navigation
Brock Bowers TD cuts Chiefs lead to 16-10 in third quarter

  
Published November 29, 2024 05:26 PM

The Raiders are back within one score late in the third quarter of Friday’s road game against the Chiefs.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell floated a pass to tight end Brock Bowers for a 33-yard score with 1:40 to play in the third quarter. Daniel Carlson’s extra point cut the Chiefs’ lead to 16-10.

The Raiders took over on the Chiefs’ 26-yard-line thanks to a 69-yard kickoff return by Ameer Abdullah and then moved back due to their seventh penalty of the afternoon.

Bowers has six catches for 94 yards on the day and O’Connell is 12-of-20 for 205 yards overall.

The Chiefs moved the ball fairly well on their first two possessions of the second half. The running game has not been effective, however, and the Raiders pass defense has tightened up in the red zone, which led to two Matthew Wright field goals that extended the lead to 13 points rather than putting the game away.