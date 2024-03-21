Brock Hoffman ready to compete to be Cowboys’ starting center

The Cowboys have done so little in free agency that they have holes everywhere on the roster. The only outside free agent they have signed is linebacker Eric Kendricks, while losing the likes of Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Michael Gallup, Dorance Armstrong, Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore.

One of those holes — center — is expected to be filled by Brock Hoffman, who is entering his third season.

“It’s on my mind every day right now, to be honest with you,” Hoffman said about the starting center spot, via Nick Harris of the team website. “I’m training like I’m ready to be that guy. I’m humbled. I’ve done everything that I’ve had to do. I’ve faced some adversity, being cut off the practice squad. I feel like that’s all led to this moment, and I’m ready to do what I need to do to help this team win a championship.”

Biadasz missed only two starts at center the past two seasons, the only two starts of Hoffman’s career. Hoffman has played 18 other games.

“I’m just so thankful that I got those two starts,” Hoffman said. “I feel like I made tremendous improvements from the end of camp to the end of the season. For me, it’s just building on that. I’m ready to be that guy. I’m doing everything that I can to show the coaches, show the organization that I’m ready to go.”

Hoffman is expected to compete with second-year interior lineman T.J. Bass for the job.