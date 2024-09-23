 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Brock Purdy day to day with back soreness

  
Published September 23, 2024 07:46 PM

Injuries have hit the 49ers hard this season. They played Sunday’s game without receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle and lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the season with a torn triceps during the loss to the Rams.

The 49ers finally got some good injury news: Quarterback Brock Purdy’s back soreness does not appear serious.

Purdy is considered day to day, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

His MRI was good, so we feel good about that, but just sore today,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Hopefully, he’ll feel better by Wednesday.”

Purdy went 22-of-30 for 292 yards and three touchdowns Sunday.