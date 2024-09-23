Brock Purdy day to day with back soreness

Injuries have hit the 49ers hard this season. They played Sunday’s game without receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle and lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the season with a torn triceps during the loss to the Rams.

The 49ers finally got some good injury news: Quarterback Brock Purdy’s back soreness does not appear serious.

Purdy is considered day to day, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

“His MRI was good, so we feel good about that, but just sore today,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Hopefully, he’ll feel better by Wednesday.”

Purdy went 22-of-30 for 292 yards and three touchdowns Sunday.