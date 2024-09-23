 Skip navigation
49ers DT Javon Hargrave is out for the season, with torn triceps

  
Published September 23, 2024 07:07 PM

The 49ers’ latest season after losing the Super Bowl to the Chiefs is going exactly like the 49ers’ last season after losing the Super Bowl to the Chiefs.

A rash of injuries is threatening to derail the season.

The latest player lost is defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that Hargrave will miss the rest of the season with a torn triceps.

“It’s a big one and I thought he had his best game yesterday. I thought he was a huge factor,” Shanahan said, via Barrows.

Hargrave signed with the 49ers in 2023, starting 16 regular-season games and making the Pro Bowl. He was a third-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. After four years in Pittsburgh, he spent four years with the Eagles, before signing in San Francisco.