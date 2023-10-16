Brock Purdy: Injuries hurt, but we’ve still got good players

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a couple of streaks come to an end in Cleveland on Sunday.

Purdy lost a regular season start for the first time in his career and he threw an interception after 248 straight passes without one. Purdy was 12-of-27 for 125 yards overall in the 19-17 loss and some attributed the offensive struggles to the loss of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey to injuries.

The quarterback had a different view, however. Purdy said “it starts with me” giving the players on the field better opportunities to make plays and that there’s plenty of talent on hand even if Samuel and McCaffrey aren’t on the field.

“Obviously they’re playmakers really good playmakers and so it hurts, but at the same time, we got guys to be able to come in and make plays, too,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

It remains to be seen who will be available against the Vikings in Week Seven, but the 49ers will need Purdy to rebound regardless of who else is in the lineup.