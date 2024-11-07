Brock Purdy: It’s been awesome having Christian McCaffrey back

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been back at practice this week and the team’s quarterback is happy to have him.

Brock Purdy told reporters, “It’s been awesome” to have McCaffrey on the field, after the team designated him to return from injured reserve. McCaffrey has missed the season to this point with bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

“Just what he brings to the table and really just firing everybody else up, all of us coming off the bye week, and feeling good and fresh. And then you get 23 next to you in the backfield, it’s been awesome,” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of the team’s website. “Looks great moving around, and he’s trending in the right direction. So we’re excited to see what happens.”

Though McCaffrey has not played this season, the 49ers still rank No. 4 in rushing, No. 2 in total yards, and No. 6 in points scored. They finished No. 3, No. 2, and No. 3 in the same categories last season.

While it’s clear San Francisco still has offensive players who can get things done, Purdy is glad McCaffrey is on the way back.

“But more than anything, we have really good playmakers across the board, and we’re going to try to get the ball into all our guys’ hands at the right time, in the right situation,” Purdy said. “It’s always nice, though, knowing that I can go through my read and come back down to Christian.”

McCaffrey was limited in his return to practice on Wednesday.