Brock Purdy: It’s pretty simple, I have to play better

The 49ers were able to force Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes into some mistakes during Sunday’s game, but their bid to take advantage of them were undermined by their quarterback’s own miscues.

Brock Purdy threw three interceptions in a game for the second time in his career and the Chiefs left Levi’s Stadium with a 28-18 win that dropped the 49ers to 3-4 on the season. Purdy was 17-of-31 for 212 yards while posting the lowest passer rating of his career and he didn’t try to come up with an elaborate explanation of what went on during the game.

“I gotta play better for sure, just with my throws, some decisions, and that’s pretty simple,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

The 49ers were missing Jauan Jennings from the start and they lost Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel during the game, so Purdy was short on options when he put the ball in the air on Sunday. That doesn’t absolve the performance, but it does underline the challenge that the 49ers face as they try to make it back to the heights they reached last season.