Brock Purdy never considered skipping offseason work while waiting on extension

  
Published May 23, 2025 03:06 PM

Brock Purdy said in January he wanted his contract extension completed by the start of the offseason program. It wasn’t.

Purdy signed his five-year, $265 million deal a month into the workouts.

He told 95.7 The Game he never considered not participating in the voluntary work in absence of an extension.

“I think, for me, being here and getting better at football, I don’t think that [missing time] was ever going to be a question for me,” Purdy told the Bay Area radio station, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I wanted to be here, and continue to build off of what we’ve done the last couple of years, and not let the negotiations and the money get in the way of that.

“I had faith that that was going to get done when it needed to, and obviously, I wouldn’t have liked that to go right up until the season.”

In recent years, the 49ers completed deals with edge rusher Nick Bosa, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams shortly before Week 1.

“That would have probably been a little bit more stressful and whatnot,” Purdy said. “But coming here early in the offseason program, and getting around the guys, and getting on the field, and throwing, getting the timing down, getting to know guys, that is some crucial stuff for how the season turns out to be.

“So, I knew from the get-go, whether the contract was done or not, that I was going to be here.”

The 49ers begin Organized Team Activities next week.