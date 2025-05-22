Brock Purdy: Not just about me getting paid, want to set organization up for success

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy saw “a lot of changes and turnover” around the team early in the offseason, but his desire to sign a contract extension never wavered.

Purdy’s push paid off this week with a five-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $45 million a season once the remaining year of his current deal is taken into account. The pact pushes Purdy way up the ladder in terms of quarterback compensation, but it doesn’t reach the very top and Purdy said that one of the things he talked to his agent about during negotiations was to make sure the 49ers can avoid losing key players over the life of the contract.

“This is our vision, this is hopefully what we can get out of it and get what you deserve and have earned and go from there,” Purdy said, via a transcript from the team. “But, obviously, we want to make sure that we’re working together with our organization and setting up everybody for success. It’s not just for me to get all the money, as much as I can, but also like, hey, let’s surround yourself with a great team and players and a great locker room and all those things mattered. So, we definitely talked about that.”

Purdy said “we ended up was exactly where we needed to be” and that his full focus is now on going out to “win games and lead this team” while he leaves further decisions on contracts and cap matters to the 49ers.