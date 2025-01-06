Brock Purdy on his contract: If there’s an opportunity to get it done quick, that’d be great

Now that San Francisco’s season is over, the 49ers can get down to their most important pending business — Brock Purdy’s contract.

Because he was the last pick of the 2022 draft, Purdy has been severely underpaid relative to the league’s other starting quarterbacks. League rules prevented Purdy from signing a second deal until after the completion of his third season. So, the time is now.

Purdy addressed the situation during locker clean out on Monday, noting he’d like to get a solution sooner rather than later.

“Everybody’s different, just with the timing of getting something done and whatnot,” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “For me, I want to, obviously, get it done. If that’s an opportunity to be able to get that done quick, that’d be great, just so we can get back for phase one, get after it with the receivers and our team, and just continue to grow because we’ve all gotta grow together.”

Purdy added that he wants to win for the organization and everyone in it, noting, “I’m not the kind of guy that wants to have any kind of drama associated with anything.”

“I’m here for this organization, for my teammates in the locker room, and I want to be very professional about it,” Purdy said. “We play professional football for our living, and I want to keep the main thing the main thing, and not get distracted by all the chaos that can go on within it.

“I want to just be clean about it, and respectable, and get something done, and get back to work.”

Purdy, 25, finished his third season with a 66 percent completion rate, 3,864 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 323 yards with five TDs.