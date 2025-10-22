 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy remains limited, while Ricky Pearsall misses another practice

  
Published October 22, 2025 07:27 PM

49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy again was a limited participant in practice. He was limited all of last week and ruled out against the Falcons.

Purdy, who has turf toe, has not had a full practice since Sept. 26.

He initially injured his toe in Week 1 and missed two weeks before returning for Week 4. He missed every practice in Weeks 5-6.

Mac Jones, who was a full participant on Wednesday with knee and oblique injuries, has started five games and has a 4-1 record.

The 49ers did not have center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Yetus Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (quad), running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) or left tackle Trent Williams (rest) at Wednesday’s practice.

Pearsall has not played since Week 4.

Offensive tackle Spencer Burford (knee), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), cornerback Renardo Green (toe) and cornerback Upton Stout (ankle) were limited.

Burford had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.