Brock Purdy remains limited, while Ricky Pearsall misses another practice

49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy again was a limited participant in practice. He was limited all of last week and ruled out against the Falcons.

Purdy, who has turf toe, has not had a full practice since Sept. 26.

He initially injured his toe in Week 1 and missed two weeks before returning for Week 4. He missed every practice in Weeks 5-6.

Mac Jones, who was a full participant on Wednesday with knee and oblique injuries, has started five games and has a 4-1 record.

The 49ers did not have center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Yetus Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (quad), running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) or left tackle Trent Williams (rest) at Wednesday’s practice.

Pearsall has not played since Week 4.

Offensive tackle Spencer Burford (knee), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), cornerback Renardo Green (toe) and cornerback Upton Stout (ankle) were limited.

Burford had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.