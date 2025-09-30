 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings out for 49ers walkthrough

  
Published September 30, 2025 04:55 PM

The 49ers will only hold a walkthrough practice on Tuesday, but three of their key offensive players won’t be participating in it.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) will be out of practice for the second day in a row. Purdy returned in Week 4 after missing the previous game, but aggravated the injury and General Manager John Lynch called him questionable for Thursday night’s game.

Wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) join Purdy in the non-participant category. Both players played in the team’s loss to the Jaguars.

Defensive end Robert Beal (ankle), wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf), and defensive tackle CJ West (thumb) are also out of practice. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), cornerback Renardo Green (neck), defensive lineman Mykel Williams (wrist, oblique), and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) will be listed as limited.