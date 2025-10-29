 Skip navigation
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Brock Purdy will be limited in 49ers practice

  
Published October 29, 2025 04:31 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is set for another limited practice session on Wednesday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made the announcement about Purdy’s status at a press conference. Purdy has missed the last four games and five of the last six with a toe injury.

Purdy was limited in practice last week as well before being ruled out of their loss to the Texans. Mac Jones has been the starter in Purdy’s absence and will get another start against the Giants if Purdy remains out.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring), defensive lineman Alfred Collins (shoulder), and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) are all going to miss practice. Guard Ben Bartch (ankle), defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (ankle) are set for limited practices.