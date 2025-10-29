Brock Purdy will be limited in 49ers practice

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is set for another limited practice session on Wednesday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made the announcement about Purdy’s status at a press conference. Purdy has missed the last four games and five of the last six with a toe injury.

Purdy was limited in practice last week as well before being ruled out of their loss to the Texans. Mac Jones has been the starter in Purdy’s absence and will get another start against the Giants if Purdy remains out.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring), defensive lineman Alfred Collins (shoulder), and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) are all going to miss practice. Guard Ben Bartch (ankle), defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (ankle) are set for limited practices.