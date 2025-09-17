Brock Purdy will return to practice on Wednesday

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is getting back on the field.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his press conference that Purdy’s toe injury has progressed enough for him to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Shanahan added that there’s a chance Purdy will start Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. There’s also a chance Purdy could be the emergency third quarterback.

Purdy has been dealing with a toe injury and a shoulder injury. Mac Jones started last week’s win over the Saints, completing 26-of-39 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Shanahan also noted that fullback Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), safety Siran Neal (concussion), guard Spencer Burford (knee), and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) will not practice.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (calf/rest), left tackle Trent Williams (knee/rest), and defensive end Nick Bosa (rest) also will not participate on Wednesday.