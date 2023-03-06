 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy’s elbow surgery set for Wednesday

  
Published March 6, 2023 06:24 AM
nbc_pft_levis_230306
March 6, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why Kentucky QB Will Levis didn’t have his best showing at the Scouting Combine, but why his blend of attributes still make him an early-to-mid first-round pick.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the Scouting Combine that the team was hopeful that quarterback Brock Purdy would be able to have elbow surgery this week and it looks like things are heading in that direction.

Purdy was set to meet with doctors late last week and Lynch told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle that the surgery is now scheduled for Wednesday. Purdy was initially set for surgery last month, but he still had too much swelling around his torn ulnar collateral ligament and doctors wanted it to go down in order to improve the chances of a positive outcome.

Once Purdy has the surgery, he and the team will have a fuller idea about his recovery timeline. Doctors will determine the extent of the surgery during the operation and Purdy is expected to miss about six months under the best case scenario.

With Trey Lance also coming back from an injury and Jimmy Garoppolo headed for free agency, the 49ers will likely be in the market for some healthy bodies at quarterback for their offseason program.