Broderick Washington agrees to extension with Ravens

Defensive tackle Broderick Washington will be sticking around Baltimore for a while.

Washington’s agent Evan Krakower told Aaron Wilson KPRC that his client has agreed to a three-year extension with the Ravens. The deal is worth $17.5 million with $10 million in guaranteed money and signing and option bonuses worth $6.3 million.

Washington joined the Ravens as a 2020 fifth-round pick. He has appeared in 39 games over three seasons and he made 11 starts over the last two years. He has 49 tackles, two sacks, and six passes defensed.

The Ravens have another 2020 draft pick — third-rounder Justin Madubuike — on their defensive line along with Michael Pierce, Brent Urban, Travis Jones, and Angelo Blackson.