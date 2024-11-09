Broncos activate C Luke Wattenberg from injured reserve

The Broncos activated center Luke Wattenberg from injured reserve back to the 53-player roster, the team announced Saturday.

Denver had an open spot on its active roster, so no corresponding move was necessary.

The Broncos also elevated fullback Mike Burton and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Wattenberg was designated for return this week and was a full participant during practice Thursday and Friday. He was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Wattenberg, a fifth-round pick in 2022, started the Broncos’ first five games of the season before injured his ankle against the Raiders in Week 5.

In Wattenberg’s absence, second-year player Alex Forsyth assumed the starting role.

Burton has appeared in all nine games this year for Denver, including an elevation from the practice squad last week. He also was elevated for the Broncos’ Week 1 game in Seattle. Under NFL rules, a player may be elevated a maximum of three times during a season.

Burton has played 15 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps and 67 percent of the special teams snaps this season.

Cunningham, a second-round pick in 2017, has 86 career starts, but he has yet to appear in a game this season. He signed with the Broncos’ practice squad ahead of Week 4.

He has totaled 705 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one interception and a defensive touchdown in his career.