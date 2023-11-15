Broncos activate Kareem Jackson from reserve/suspended

Kareem Jackson’s two-game suspension officially ended Tuesday after the Broncos’ Week 10 win over the Bills. He is cleared to return to practice and game action.

“We’ll sort through how we’re going to implement Kareem in the plan,” coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. “Certainly we view him as a starter, veteran player. He’s smart. He’s extremely smart.”

Denver waived nose tackle Keondre Coburn in a corresponding roster move, the team announced.

The Broncos also released cornerback Reese Taylor from the practice squad.

Jackson started the first seven games and recorded two interceptions, three passes defensed and 42 tackles.

The NFL initially suspended Jackson for four games following his second ejection of the season, but appeals officer Derrick Brooks reduced it to two games on appeal.

Jackson forfeited $279,000 in salary for the two games missed in addition to the $89,670 the NFL has docked him in fines for illegal hits this season.

Coburn joined the team in mid-October, but he did not appear in a game with the team. He could take Taylor’s spot on the practice squad if he clears waivers.