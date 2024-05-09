Broncos agree to terms with fifth-round RB Audric Estime
The Broncos have three of their seven draft picks under contract.
After agreeing to deals with seventh-rounders Devaughn Vele and Nick Gargiulo, the Broncos have agreed to terms with fifth-round pick Audric Estime, Zac Stevens of DNVR reports.
The former Notre Dame running back will receive a four-year, $4.359 million contract that includes a signing bonus of $339,120. His base salary is $795,000 this season with a cap number of $879,780.
He is expected to sign his deal before this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
First-round quarterback Bo Nix, third-round edge rusher Jonah Elliss, fourth-round receiver Troy Franklin and fifth-round corner Kris Abrams-Draine have yet to agree.