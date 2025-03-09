 Skip navigation
Broncos agree to terms with QB Jarrett Stidham, LS Mitch Fraboni

  
Published March 9, 2025 07:35 PM

The Broncos are bringing back backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it’s a two-year deal worth $12 million with $7 million guaranteed.

Stidham likely would have found significant interest as a backup on the open market this week. Instead, he will stay in Denver to backup Bo Nix.

Stidham saw action in three games last season, playing 14 snaps. He did not throw a pass.

In his six NFL seasons, Stidham has completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,422 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is 1-3 as a starter.

The Broncos also are re-signing long snapper Mitch Fraboni to a three-year, $4.175 million deal, per multiple reports. The team did not tender Fraboni as a restricted free agent as the lowest tender was $3.3 million.

He led the NFL in long snaps (161) and tackles (five) last season.